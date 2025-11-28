Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Don't miss the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at just $399.99 for Black Friday
21 minutes ago
If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s more premium smartwatch, Black Friday is when it finally makes sense. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is down to $399.99 for the Bluetooth model on Samsung’s site — a straight $100 off its usual $499.99 price. The LTE version also gets the same $100 cut, now $449.99, which is rare for a model that has stayed stubbornly close to retail price since launch.
The timing is good, because this is one of Samsung’s most distinctive watches in years. Our review praised the Watch 8 Classic for bringing back the rotating bezel, while also making it chunkier and better to use than on past models. You also get Samsung’s new One UI 8 Watch software, which takes Wear OS in a much more tile-friendly direction, plus the full Samsung Health setup, Running Coach, and Gemini on-device. The hardware feels high-end in a way most Wear OS watches still don’t manage, even if the 1.34-inch display is on the small side for a 46mm case.
A couple of extras sweeten the deal. Samsung is running trade-in credits up to $300, though this typically replaces the $100 instant savings. You also receive a six-month Samsung Health powered by iFit trial, valued by Samsung at $59.94.
If you’re not set on the Classic’s design or that rotating bezel, Samsung has knocked $100 off the regular Galaxy Watch 8, bringing it down to $249.99. And the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has also dropped by $100, landing at $549.99 for Black Friday.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.