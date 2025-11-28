Don't miss the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at just $399.99 for Black Friday

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s more premium smartwatch, Black Friday is when it finally makes sense. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is down to $399.99 for the Bluetooth model on Samsung’s site — a straight $100 off its usual $499.99 price. The LTE version also gets the same $100 cut, now $449.99, which is rare for a model that has stayed stubbornly close to retail price since launch. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for $399.99 ($100 off)

The timing is good, because this is one of Samsung’s most distinctive watches in years. Our review praised the Watch 8 Classic for bringing back the rotating bezel, while also making it chunkier and better to use than on past models. You also get Samsung’s new One UI 8 Watch software, which takes Wear OS in a much more tile-friendly direction, plus the full Samsung Health setup, Running Coach, and Gemini on-device. The hardware feels high-end in a way most Wear OS watches still don’t manage, even if the 1.34-inch display is on the small side for a 46mm case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Samsung Save $100.00 Black Friday deal!

A couple of extras sweeten the deal. Samsung is running trade-in credits up to $300, though this typically replaces the $100 instant savings. You also receive a six-month Samsung Health powered by iFit trial, valued by Samsung at $59.94.

If you’re not set on the Classic’s design or that rotating bezel, Samsung has knocked $100 off the regular Galaxy Watch 8, bringing it down to $249.99. And the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has also dropped by $100, landing at $549.99 for Black Friday.

Follow