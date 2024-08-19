Poll result: Galaxy Watch 7's latest update boosts battery life, but not for everyone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Every new device has its teething issues, and smartwatches are no exception. A few days after its release, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7‘s battery life became the subject of users’ ire. Many new buyers took to forums and our comments sections to highlight their issues with their wearable’s longevity, with many failing to make it through a day on one charge.

Around a week later, at the beginning of August, Samsung issued a new update that addresses the device’s “battery stability.” That’s pretty vague, but it suggested that the company knew of the issue and implemented a fix — or so it believed. So, did the update improve the situation?

Yes, the update works (for most of you)

We polled readers about their experience post-update, and well, it’s a mixed bag.

The majority of users (56.1%) believed that the update had improved their device’s battery life to a varying degree. 30.6% were adamant that they’re now enjoying “solidly improved battery life,” while a quarter claimed that battery life is better, but not anything to write home about.

Curiously, just under 9% of readers note that their experience is worse now, while 35% claim that the update did not remedy the problem. These users are in the minority, but more than a third of users claiming that the fix hasn’t actually worked is fairly substantial.

Several readers in the comments section noted that they hadn’t received the update when this poll was published, while others voted only to view the immediate results. This somewhat skews the data. However, some are reaping the benefits of the patch.

“Fixed mine. USA, Watch 7. Was getting about 12 hours of battery life before update. Just got 25 hours with latest,” wrote one user. “I started experiencing the update on my Galaxy Watch 7 after I’d had it about 5 days. Was having to charge it multiple times a day. Charged up before bed, and down to 50% by morning. Finally got the update yesterday morning (Aug 1), and it has absolutely solved the issue. I was able to go all day without a charge. Charged before bed and was still at 91% this morning when I got up.”

Others who have received the patch see no difference. “Got the update and it didn’t make to much of a difference. With only tap to wake up on, I get a solid 2 days on a charge,” wrote another reader.

Remember that the Galaxy Watch 7 effectively comprises four models: two dial sizes and LTE and Bluetooth-only options. Each configuration offers a different battery life. We found that the smallest Galaxy Watch model offers subpar endurance compared to the larger device. While the update might work for one, it may not yield similar results for another.

Nevertheless, the update should be available to all users at the time of this writing, so be sure to let us know your latest experience in the comments section below. If you’re still struggling with your Galaxy Watch 7’s longevity, you might find some joy by following our troubleshooter to remedy your smartwatch problems.

