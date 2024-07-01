Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Surprise! Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra leak in full detail ahead of event
- A full list of specifications for the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 has leaked.
- The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to come in Green, Cream, and Silver. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to come in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White.
- The Galaxy Watch 7 reportedly starts at €319 (~$343 USD), while the Ultra sells for €699 (~$751 USD).
We’re only a little more than a week out from Samsung’s summer Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are expected to be among the many items to be announced at the event. But it seems you won’t have to wait to get the full rundown on the tech giant’s new smartwatches.
The folks over at Dealabs appear to have gotten their hands on the full specs of both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 7 will come in two sizes (40mm and 44mm), with a 4G variant. Meanwhile, the Ultra will be available in one size (47mm) and will offer both Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. You can see the fully leaked spec sheet below.
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
|Galaxy Watch 7
Height and weight
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm, 60.5 g
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 28.9 g
44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm, 33.8 g
Materials
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Case: Titanium
Front: Sapphire crystal
Back: 3D Glass dial
|Galaxy Watch 7
Case: Aluminum Armor
Front: Sapphire Glass
Back: 3D Glass Dial
Display
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi
Super AMOLED
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 1.3″ (432×432), 330 ppi, Super AMOLED
44mm: 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi Super AMOLED
Processor
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Exynos W1000
|Galaxy Watch 7
Exynos W1000
Memory and storage
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
RAM: 2 GB
Storage: 32GB
|Galaxy Watch 7
RAM: 2 GB
Storage: 32GB
Battery
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
590 mAh
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 300mAh
44mm: 425mAh
Connectivity
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
|Galaxy Watch 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
OS
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
One UI Watch 6.0
|Galaxy Watch 7
One UI Watch 6.0
Sensors
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
GPS
Light and geomagnetic sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Barometer
Temperature
Heart rate
Microphone and speaker
|Galaxy Watch 7
GPS
Light and geomagnetic sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Barometer
Temperature
Heart rate
Microphone and speaker
Resistance
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
IP6X dust protection
10 ATM
IP68
MID STD 810 H
|Galaxy Watch 7
IP6X dust protection
5 ATM
IP68
MID STD 810 H
Compatibility
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher
Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)
|Galaxy Watch 7
Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher
Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)
Included in box
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Galaxy Watch Ultra 47 mm
Extreme Sport Band
USB C wireless charger User manual
|Galaxy Watch 7
Galaxy Watch 7 40mm and Sport Band
Or Galaxy Watch 7 44mm and Sport Band
USB C wireless charger
User manual
In addition to specs, the outlet also shared details on the prices and colors in France. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version of the Watch 7 will reportedly be available in Green and Cream, while the 44mm version will offer Green and Silver. These colors are the same for both sizes of the Bluetooth and 4G model. As for the Ultra, it is reported you’ll have your choice of Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, or Titanium White.
According to the outlet, you can expect the Galaxy Watch Ultra to cost €699 (~$751 USD). And here’s the breakdown for the Watch 7:
- 40mm Bluetooth version: €319 (~$343 USD)
- 44mm Bluetooth version: €349 (~$375 USD)
- 40mm Bluetooth and 4G: €369 (~$396 USD)
- 44mm Bluetooth and 4G: €399 (~$429 USD)
It’s important to keep in mind that prices overseas can vary from prices here in the US. This month’s Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for July 10 and will start at 9:00 AM ET. In addition to these new Galaxy smarwatches, we should see announcements for the company’s new foldables and smart ring.