Surprise! Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra leak in full detail ahead of event

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A full list of specifications for the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 has leaked.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is said to come in Green, Cream, and Silver. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to come in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White.

The Galaxy Watch 7 reportedly starts at €319 (~$343 USD), while the Ultra sells for €699 (~$751 USD).

We’re only a little more than a week out from Samsung’s summer Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are expected to be among the many items to be announced at the event. But it seems you won’t have to wait to get the full rundown on the tech giant’s new smartwatches.

The folks over at Dealabs appear to have gotten their hands on the full specs of both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 7 will come in two sizes (40mm and 44mm), with a 4G variant. Meanwhile, the Ultra will be available in one size (47mm) and will offer both Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. You can see the fully leaked spec sheet below.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Galaxy Watch 7 Height and weight

Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm, 60.5 g

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 28.9 g

44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm, 33.8 g

Materials

Galaxy Watch Ultra Case: Titanium

Front: Sapphire crystal

Back: 3D Glass dial

Galaxy Watch 7 Case: Aluminum Armor

Front: Sapphire Glass

Back: 3D Glass Dial

Display

Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi

Super AMOLED

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: 1.3″ (432×432), 330 ppi, Super AMOLED

44mm: 1.5″ (480×480), 327 ppi Super AMOLED

Processor

Galaxy Watch Ultra Exynos W1000

Galaxy Watch 7 Exynos W1000

Memory and storage

Galaxy Watch Ultra RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32GB

Galaxy Watch 7 RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery

Galaxy Watch Ultra 590 mAh

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: 300mAh

44mm: 425mAh



Connectivity

Galaxy Watch Ultra Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz

NFC

GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz

NFC

GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

OS

Galaxy Watch Ultra One UI Watch 6.0

Galaxy Watch 7 One UI Watch 6.0

Sensors

Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS

Light and geomagnetic sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Temperature

Heart rate

Microphone and speaker

Galaxy Watch 7 GPS

Light and geomagnetic sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Temperature

Heart rate

Microphone and speaker

Resistance

Galaxy Watch Ultra IP6X dust protection

10 ATM

IP68

MID STD 810 H

Galaxy Watch 7 IP6X dust protection

5 ATM

IP68

MID STD 810 H

Compatibility

Galaxy Watch Ultra Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher

Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)

Galaxy Watch 7 Android 11.0 or later, RAM 1.5 GB or higher

Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)

Included in box

Galaxy Watch Ultra Galaxy Watch Ultra 47 mm

Extreme Sport Band

USB C wireless charger User manual

Galaxy Watch 7 Galaxy Watch 7 40mm and Sport Band

Or Galaxy Watch 7 44mm and Sport Band

USB C wireless charger

User manual



In addition to specs, the outlet also shared details on the prices and colors in France. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version of the Watch 7 will reportedly be available in Green and Cream, while the 44mm version will offer Green and Silver. These colors are the same for both sizes of the Bluetooth and 4G model. As for the Ultra, it is reported you’ll have your choice of Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, or Titanium White.

According to the outlet, you can expect the Galaxy Watch Ultra to cost €699 (~$751 USD). And here’s the breakdown for the Watch 7: 40mm Bluetooth version: €319 (~$343 USD)

€319 (~$343 USD) 44mm Bluetooth version: €349 (~$375 USD)

€349 (~$375 USD) 40mm Bluetooth and 4G: €369 (~$396 USD)

€369 (~$396 USD) 44mm Bluetooth and 4G: €399 (~$429 USD) It’s important to keep in mind that prices overseas can vary from prices here in the US. This month’s Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for July 10 and will start at 9:00 AM ET. In addition to these new Galaxy smarwatches, we should see announcements for the company’s new foldables and smart ring.

