The Galaxy Watch 7 price is at its all-time low of $159.99 until midnight

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 7

There’s still just about time to find a great smartwatch deal in the Prime sale, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a standout option. Currently available for just $159.99 on Amazon, the 47% discount off the recommended retail price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked on the wearable. It’s an affordable alternative to the just-launched Galaxy Watch 8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $159.99 (47% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 isn’t just about affordability; it’s packed with features that make it a top choice for smartwatch enthusiasts. Its 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display offers vivid clarity with a resolution of 432 x 432 pixels. Under the hood, it houses the Exynos W1000 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and a generous 32GB storage, ensuring smooth operation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Comfortable and capable Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music. See price at Amazon Save $140.00 Prime Deal

Health-conscious users will appreciate the advanced health monitoring tools, including heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and the Energy Score feature that evaluates daily readiness. Running on Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch 6, this device ensures seamless interaction with Android devices. Plus, the 40mm model comes in elegant Cream and Green color options.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, consider signing up to take advantage of this and other bargains. Plus, there’s a 30-day free trial available, which makes it even easier to get in on the action.