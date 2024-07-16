The Galaxy Watch 6 is $140 cheaper right now thanks to Prime Day

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung may have just launched a new smartwatch series with the Galaxy Watch 7 line, but the previous generation remains challenging to ignore. Not only does the Galaxy Watch 6 still offer years of updates with the promise of Wear OS 5 to come. Best of all, it’s deeply discounted right now.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2024, the $300 Galaxy Watch 6 is now available for just $159.99 — a 47% discount. That makes it much cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 7 and even Samsung’s new budget smartwatch model, the Galaxy Watch FE.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is still a stellar smartwatch line. It includes Samsung’s body composition monitoring tech, alongside an ECG and blood pressure monitor if you own a Samsung smartphone. It also tracks heart rate and blood oxygen levels and offers deep sleep tracking and analysis. It’s a competent wearable for health and fitness. Its deep integration with Android and, specifically, Samsung phones makes it a great partner for Galaxy handsets.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also gets some love this Prime Day. The latest Samsung watch with a physical rotating bezel is usually $400, but it can be had for $369.99 — an 8% price decrease.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of both deals. Thankfully, you can snag a free 30-day Prime trial at the link.

You might like

Comments