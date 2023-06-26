You can already save 18% on the Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Considering the line only hit the market in May, we’re pleasantly surprised to see a significant price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition. This Amazon deal reduces the asking price of the distinctive smartwatch to just $229.99. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition for $229.99 ($50 off)

Admittedly, it’s not as bespoke as choosing each design element of the Galaxy Watch 5 yourself, but it is available in two eye-catching Navy and Mustard styles at this price. With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 looming large, it makes sense that Samsung wants one more sales push on the still-excellent wearable line.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition offers a customizable design with 10 case colors and 20 strap colors to choose from. It excels in health tracking, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and an ECG app for atrial fibrillation detection. The watch has a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and offers water resistance up to 50 meters. Samsung phone users enjoy exclusive benefits like Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, and Bixby voice assistant. With its blend of style and functionality, it caters to your unique preferences and health needs.

Who knows when this deal will end, so hit the widget above to avoid missing out.

