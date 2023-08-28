The Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition just hit an all-time low price

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

If you’re less interested in the customizable design of the Bespoke model that gives you the choice of 10 case colors and 20 strap colors, the base model Galaxy Watch 5 is subject to the same savings today. Either way, despite having a successor, you’re still getting one of the best smartwatches on the market for less than $200.

Tailored for Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a vibrant, always-on AMOLED screen and an extended battery life of up to 40 hours between charges. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate its body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and advanced sleep-tracking capabilities, as well as precise GPS tracking and support for a wide range of exercises. Running on Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 5 provides the flexibility to use third-party apps, including Google Wallet, Google Maps, and Google Assistant. However, it also supports Bixby and Samsung Pay for those who prefer Samsung’s native solutions. The watch is not just about smart features; it’s also about durability, with its sapphire glass lens offering added protection against daily wear and tear.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition deal may not last long, but you can catch it while it lasts via the widget above.

Comments