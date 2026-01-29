Galaxy Watch 4 wrecked by One UI 8 update? Samsung just rolled out a fix for that

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy Watch 4, fixing issues brought by the One UI 8 upgrade last month.

Multiple users on Reddit have confirmed that issues with their Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic have resolved.

The update also brings the January 2026 security update.

The Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung’s first smartwatch running Google’s Wear OS, launched more than four years ago. For most Android smartwatches, that timeframe can be safely considered the initiation of their end-of-life period. And so when Samsung released the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic, it felt like a special, heartfelt farewell.

However, the update did not pan out as Samsung may have hoped for, and ended up causing a myriad of issues on the Galaxy Watch 4 series. That includes problems with sensors, always-on display (AoD), poor battery life, and a laggy interface on the Watch 4. While these issues prompted Samsung to halt the update midway, users who had already jumped ship were left frustrated. Thankfully, Samsung has released a fresh update, and it appears to address these issues for the majority of people.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The changelog is brief and states that the latest update is aimed at improving “stability and reliability.” This is confirmed by various users, including Reddit user Head-Two-4898, who says the update revived their “almost bricked” Galaxy Watch 4. Their post also includes a screenshot of the Galaxy Watch diagnostics tool, confirming that all sensors are functioning properly.

On another Reddit post, multiple replies confirm the update mitigates Galaxy Watch 4 issues. While some, including Redditor BlueHotChocolate complain that the AoD is still broken despite the update, I was able to get to work by turning it off and then back on from the settings on my aged Galaxy Watch 4.

Meanwhile, the update also bumps the security patch level to January 2026, up from October 2025.

If you have been grappling with similar issues on the Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, you should check for a recent update from the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. In the app, go to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install. You can also check for an update directly on your Watch 4 from Settings > Software update, but it needs to be connected to the internet for the update to download.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Samsung has resumed the update for those who missed the previous window, but we’ll update you as soon as we know.

Follow