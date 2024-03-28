These older Galaxy Watches are getting a new update for more accurate health tracking

Samsung has begun rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 family smartwatches. This update includes the March security patch and a few bug fixes.

First reported by Droid-Life , Samsung’s changelog for the update highlights the improvements made to Samsung Health’s accuracy and the addressal of previously reported issues with it.

Additionally, the update introduces the ability to display select fitness data from your watch onto Samsung Smart TVs, monitors, projectors, and other lifestyle products. Earlier this month, the Galaxy Watch 6 series received the ability to display Galaxy Watch data on other Samsung devices.

This new update for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series comes with the following build numbers:

R865USQU1HXB7 (Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm)

R875USQU1HXB7 (Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm)

R885USQU1HXB7 (Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm)

R895USQU1HXB7 (Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 46mm)

R905USQU1BXB7 (Galaxy Watch 5, 40mm)

R915USQU1BXB7 (Galaxy Watch 5, 44mm)

R925USQU1BXB7 (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro)

Users can check for and install the update directly on their Galaxy Watches through the watch’s settings. Alternatively, the update can be initiated through the Galaxy Wearable app on a connected smartphone.