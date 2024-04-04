Save over $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus in record deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

One of the best Android tablets you can buy is now at its lowest price ever. It’s not even one of Samsung’s marquee sales events this week, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is $200 off on Amazon for the first time, letting you pick up the base model for only $799. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $799 ($201 off)

The deals extend to the whole series of Samsung slates, with the larger capacity 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Plus $220 off at only $899. One colorway of the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 is also at a record-low price, with a $130 markdown dropping it to $669.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus One of the best Android tablets gets even better The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is the mid-sized tablet in the premium Tab S9 series. With a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, aluminum build, quad speakers, and an IP68 rating, the Tab S9 Plus is the balanced choice in the Tab S9 family. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus improves performance notably from its predecessor, and this model also introduces a slightly better ultrawide camera and higher base RAM at 12GB. It’s the only one in its series to offer 5G connectivity, so it’s the ideal choice if you’re often on the move. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display complemented by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and with IP68 water and dust resistance, it’s built to withstand various environments.

The S Pen has also seen improvements, with its latency reduced to 2.8ms, making digital drawing and note-taking more intuitive. While this base model only has 256GB of RAM, you can expand that to 1TB via microSD.

This is a limited-time deal, so hit the widget above to take advantage.

Comments