Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus leak may have given us first real images

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Images of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus have leaked.

The images reveal the size, camera placement, and bezel thickness.

It was only days ago that Samsung accidentally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the FE Plus. Now a new leak may have given us our first real look at the upcoming tablets.

As discovered by the outlet Tabletmonkeys, it appears that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the FE Plus have made a stop at a South Korean regulatory agency. The regulatory agency is not named, but appears to have taken some low-quality pictures of the two tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

The two images have the tablets next to rulers to measure the size. Outside of that, there’s not much information that these images provide, save for bezel thickness and camera placement.

Based on earlier leaks, the standard model is expected to have a 10.9-inch display. While the Plus model is expected to be slightly larger at 12.4 inches. Both tablets are expected to house a Samsung Exynos 1380, which is a chip used in mid-range devices. That is not totally surprising given that Samsung’s “Fan Edition” tablets are usually more budget-friendly than their mainline counterparts.

It’s unknown when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus, but it’s expected to land sometime this year. Maybe even before the big holiday shopping season starts. A leak claims that the price of the standard edition will be Rs 63,000 in India, which would translate to around $761 in the US. But Samsung tends to price its products higher in India than in the US due to import taxes, so it’s still unclear how much these tablets will cost when they arrive.

