Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus leak reveals prices, colors, and versions

TL;DR Samsung will launch a Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus.

Both models will get a Wi-Fi and 5G version that offers 128GB or 256GB.

The starting price may be €529 and €699 for the S9 FE and S9 FE Plus, respectively.

Earlier today, we reported on a leak for the Galaxy Buds FE. Now another leak has appeared and it’s for Samsung’s FE tablets. The new leak provides details on the different versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, as well as what they will cost in France.

According to Dealabs Magazine, there will be four versions of the Tab S9 FE. We already knew there would be a base model and a Plus model, however, those two models will get a Wi-Fi and 5G variant with different storage capacities and prices.

Starting with the base model, the Wi-Fi version will come in 128GB or 256GB. The 128GB version will reportedly sell for €529 ($565.69), while the 256GB version may launch at €599 ($640.55). As for the 5G variant, you can expect €629 ($672.63) for the 128GB version and €699 ($747.48) for the 256GB version. Both versions of the 128GB model will reportedly offer 6GB of RAM, while the 256GB models may come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Moving on to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, this tablet will have the same storage options as the base model. However, the 128GB versions may come with 8GB of RAM, and the 256GB versions may offer 8GB to 12GB of RAM. Here’s how those prices breakdown based on the leak: 128GB/Wi-Fi: €699 ($747.48)

€699 ($747.48) 128GB/5G: €799 ($854.42)

€799 ($854.42) 256GB/Wi-Fi: €799 ($854.42)

€799 ($854.42) 256GB/5G: €899 ($961.35) It’s important to note that prices can vary depending on the country. So the prices revealed in this leak may not reflect what the cost will be in the US.

In addition to the prices and versions, we may also know the color options for all of the 128GB models. These colors will reportedly include Anthracite, Silver, Sea Green, and Lavender.

As with the rest of the upcoming Fan Edition lineup, it’s unclear when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus. If these tablets launch before the end of the year, we expect them to land sometime before holiday season.

