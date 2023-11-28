The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

We have no idea why, but you do occasionally see some amazing offers cropping up right after the Black Friday sales end. Samsung has sprung this surprise on us today, with the Galaxy Tab S9 dropping by 10% in a new Amazon deal. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $722.33 ($78 off)

It’s not a huge discount, but the base model of the Android tablet wasn’t discounted at all throughout the main sale. This $78 markdown is the best deal we’ve tracked to date on the device and is only available on the Graphite colorway. We’d take an educated guess that it’s also subject to very limited stock.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family gets some big upgrades The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 gets an AMOLED makeover. The new display plus a premium aluminum frame, large speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset all make for a capable tablet. See price at Amazon Save $77.66

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 finds a nice balance between high-end specs, nice features, and affordability. It boasts an exceptional 11-inch AMOLED display, enhanced by the included S Pen stylus, perfect for drawing, note-taking, and coloring. The base model offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its four Atmos-compatible speakers deliver superior sound quality, and its durable aluminum chassis, measuring just 5.9mm thick and weighing a little over one pound, ensures portability and ease of use. The 8,400mAh battery promises a day of intensive use, and the tablet’s IP68 rating adds a layer of durability. It also comes with the promise of five years of security and OS updates.

As we mentioned, stock levels could mean this Galaxy Tab S9 deal ends at a moment’s notice. Hit the widget above to see if you’ve caught it in time.

