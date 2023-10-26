Unmissable Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal slashes price by $300

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Unlike its smaller siblings, it was a long time before we saw any discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It was as if the price of the most powerful Android tablet in the series was held up for the highest-end buyers, much as Apple seems to do. But with the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup now available, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is no longer the latest thing, and deals are becoming more common. But few are as good as this $300 price drop. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB) for $899.99 ($300 off)

The deal is on the 256GB model of the Samsung tablet, which is twice the capacity of the base model and boasts 12GB of RAM compared to the 8GB of its stablemate. The 25% discount reduces the price from $1,200 to just $899.99. It’s still not in the budget category for sure, but given the specs of the slate, you’re money goes much further with this offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (12GB/256GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (12GB/256GB) The top model from the Samsung Tab S8 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra carries a massive 11,200mAh battery. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. See price at Best Buy Save $300.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a large 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a reasonable prospect as a laptop replacement. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the already ample storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. It features a 13MP primary rear camera, a 6MP ultrawide, and two 12MP front-facing cameras. The device also packs a massive 11,200mAh battery in a slim 5.6mm thick shell. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and 45W USB-C charging.

This Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal may not run for long, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments