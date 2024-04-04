The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus just got its first $350 discount

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Another day, another incredible Android tablet deal. We’re not obsessed with tablets, but these offers are impossible to ignore. Now is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which is $350 off for the first time ever. While stocks last, you can pick up the 128GB model of the slate for just $549.99. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $549.99 ($350 off)

This is the previous generation, 2022 model of the Tab S line. As such, you rarely have to pay the full retail price on it these days, but it’s never been this cheap. The stunning offer is only available on the Graphite colorway of the tablet, but you can always jazz it up with a case.

While it has now been succeeded by the Galaxy Tab S9, this tablet is still one of the top options on the market. The vibrant, 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, coupled with an included S Pen, makes for a compelling package for both work and play. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM ensure a smooth experience, and it’s well protected, thanks to the use of Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass 5. The speakers are also impressive for a tablet, and while the battery life might just stretch through a day under heavy use, its fast-charging capability will have you topped up again in no time.

