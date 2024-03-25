Samsung secretly launches its cheapest S-series tablet for 2024

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has been listed on Samsung’s Romanian website.

Most of the tablet’s specs and design remain unchanged from its 2022 predecessor.

The Tab S6 Lite 2024 features a new processor and comes with S Pen support.

Samsung already offers some of the best affordable Android tablets on the market, and it seems it’s not stopping there. The company has quietly launched a refreshed version of its popular budget tablet — the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — now called the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

The original Tab S6 Lite debuted in 2020 and received a refresh in 2022. While rumors of a second refresh for the Tab S6 Lite had been circulating, it seemed absurd that Samsung would stick to a 4-year-old naming convention for a new tablet. However, Samsung’s Romanian website — first spotted by Gizmochina — has now officially listed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

The official listing doesn’t currently have a price tag for the tablet, but it does unveil all of its specifications and official product images.

Design-wise, the 2024 Tab S6 Lite retains a familiar look but now has a new Mint option. Under the hood, the biggest change comes with a new, unspecified processor. While the listing doesn’t name the exact chip being used, earlier leaks and the listed clock speeds point toward the Exynos 1280 SoC.

Apart from the processor, most specs remain unchanged. The tablet features a 60Hz 10.4-inch TFT display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. At the back, it features an 8MP rear camera capable of 1080p video recording. Other specs include a 5MP front camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

The new tablet also comes with the same 7,040mAh battery and 15W charging support, and the S Pen is still included in the box. The 2024 Tab S6 Lite runs the latest One UI 6.1 but likely won’t support Samsung’s Galaxy AI features due to processor limitations. Interestingly, despite the Exynos 1280 being 5G-capable, the tablet only offers LTE connectivity.

Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Tab A9 Plus also offers a great tablet experience on a budget, even offering a smoother 90Hz refresh rate for its display. However, it does lack S Pen support, making the Tab S6 Lite (2024) Samsung’s most affordable option for artists and note-takers seeking stylus compatibility.

While US availability and pricing remain unknown, if and when it hits the American market, we can likely expect a price tag close to $400. The 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently listed on Samsung’s website for $429.

