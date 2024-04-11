The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a $100 Amazon Gift Card

Having only launched a couple of weeks ago, the 2024 model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is too new for big discounts just yet, but Amazon is offering the next best thing. When you pick up the affordable Android tablet for $329.99, you’ll get a $100 Amazon Gift Card. If you’re even an occasional shopper on the site, that’s as good as free money. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) & $100 Amazon Gift Card for $329.99 ($100 off)

The deal applies to both the base model of the slate and the 128GB storage variant. The latter is priced at $399.99, with the same value gift card on offer. All three colorways are subject to the promotion.

Maintaining its classic aesthetic with an added dash of flair in a new Mint color, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a great option as an entertainment or productivity tool. It’s powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, and the 10.4-inch TFT display delivers vibrant images at a resolution of 2000 x 1200. An 8MP rear camera is solid for a budget tablet, with a 5MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It also offers a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging, an S Pen right out of the box, and features like dual speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, Samsung DeX support, and microSD expansion.



