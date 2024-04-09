Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) hits US: What do you get for under $350?

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet in the US via Amazon.

The device comes with an S Pen, microSD card slot, and Dex mode.

The tablet has a starting price of $329.99, going up to $399.99.

Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) a couple of weeks ago, and it looks like a solid mid-tier Android tablet. The company told us that the tablet would be launching in the US “this spring,” and it turns out the slate is available right now.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now available to purchase in the US via Amazon, and it’ll set you back $329.99 for the 4GB/64GB model. Meanwhile, the 4GB/128GB variant will cost $399.99.

The new tablet brings a metal design, a middling Exynos 1280 chipset (as seen in the Galaxy A53), a 10.4-inch TFT screen (2,000 x 1,200, 60Hz), and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging. Expect a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear shooter.

Other noteworthy specs include a 3.5mm port, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dex support, an included S Pen, microSD card support, and an optional book cover. One major downside is that there doesn’t appear to be a fingerprint scanner, though.

Still like the idea of an affordable Galaxy tablet with an included S Pen? Then you can buy the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) via the button below.

