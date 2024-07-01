Report: Samsung could be dropping the 11-inch model from Galaxy Tab S10 lineup

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may drop the 11-inch model from its upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, leaving only larger 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch options.

This potential change is speculated to be a response to Apple’s adoption of OLED displays in its iPad Pro lineup.

The Tab S10 series is not expected to make an appearance at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung is reportedly making significant changes to its flagship Android tablet series. We already anticipate that Samsung will be breaking its traditional launch cycle by not launching the Galaxy Tab S10 series at its July Unpacked event. And now, a new report from The JoongAng suggests the company will not only delay the series but also drop the base 11-inch model from the lineup. (via SamMobile)

The Galaxy Tab S9 series currently offers three size options: an 11-inch standard Tab S9, a 12.4-inch Tab S9 Plus, and a 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra. This decision would leave the Galaxy Tab S10 series with only two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the even larger Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The move to eliminate the base model is reportedly a direct response to Apple’s recent adoption of OLED displays for its iPad Pro lineup.

Historically, Samsung’s flagship tablets have had the advantage of offering OLED displays, while Apple’s iPads relied on LCD or mini-LED technology. The report suggests that Samsung could be shifting its strategy towards offering larger displays as a differentiator against the iPad Pros, which come in 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Tab S9 was the first in the series to include an AMOLED display in its base 11-inch model, making the decision to remove this size option even more perplexing.

Samsung may be aiming to streamline its product lineup and avoid internal competition, likely leaving the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE ($449 at Amazon) as the sole compact choice in its tablet lineup moving forward.

In addition to the lineup changes, rumors suggest that the Galaxy Tab S10 series might ditch its usual Snapdragon 8-series chips and instead adopt a MediaTek chipset.

While the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to launch later this year, Samsung’s immediate focus will be on the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10. At this event, the company will unveil its next generation of foldable devices alongside new product categories, including the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments