Samsung's got a software fix for that Galaxy S26 Ultra red screen problem

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra owners have been reporting portions of their phones’ screens turning red.

Rather than this being a hardware failure, Samsung now confirms this is tied to a software issue.

Samsung has developed an update that should fix the problem, but it’s not yet widely being distributed.

When you drop hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on a new phone, you expect the hardware to last. And while you can wrap it up in a protective case to help avoid accidental damage, what are you supposed to do if the phone starts degrading, all on its own? Earlier this week we took a look at how the screens on some Galaxy S26 Ultra handsets were slowly turning red, and owners were concerned their OLED panels were prematurely failing. Thankfully, we’ve already got some good news for them.

South Korea’s News 1 reports that Samsung has confirmed that this is not a matter of failing hardware, at all. It’s not burn-in, nor the OLED deteriorating. Instead, this is being framed as a software optimization effort gone awry. And the best part about that: It should be totally fixable in software.

Reddit / Equivalent_Rip_1073

The translated explanation attributed to a Samsung exec explains, “changes in color balance may occur when exposed to strong lighting at maximum brightness,” adding, “the problem can be resolved by optimizing the color correction software.” That still doesn’t really answer why we’re seeing this effect confined to just a portion of the screen with impacted handsets, but we’re just happy to learn that it’s not a massive hardware problem.

Unfortunately, actually getting your hands on a fix doesn’t (yet) sound quite as smooth as it should be. At the moment, users with Galaxy S26 Ultra phones experiencing the discoloration need to visit Samsung service centers in order to get access to the software update that should resolve the overwhelming magenta hue.

At least that shouldn’t be the case forever, though, and the plan is supposedly to also get that software update distributed broadly. Considering how alarming it must be to see your Galaxy S26 Ultra start changing colors like this, we hope Samsung gets around to making that happen sooner rather than later.

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