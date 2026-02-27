A lucky customer has already received their Galaxy S26 Ultra

TL;DR One lucky Galaxy S26 Ultra buyer has already received their order.

The customer appears to be in the EU.

We’re short on details, but they report buying the phone directly from their carrier, Deutsche Telekom.

The Galaxy S26 pre-orders went live right after the Unpacked this week. But even if you were among the first ones to order, you might not receive a new Galaxy S26, Plus, or Ultra over the next few days or even weeks. However, at least one lucky customer has already received their Galaxy S26 Ultra order almost the day after the launch.

Reddit user Boris499 recently posted about having received the Galaxy S26 Ultra less than 24 hours after the launch. Although the original post was deleted because (as pointed out by replies) it exposed their IMEI number, the user posted again with different images, showing the back of their new Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The user, unfortunately, did not reveal their exact location for us to ascertain factors that made them lucky enough to receive the Galaxy S26 Ultra so quickly. However, they mention in one of the replies about having bought the phone directly from their carrier, Deutsche Telekom, and are based somewhere in the EU. Notably, that is T-Mobile’s parent company.

Interestingly, a YouTuber also got their hands on a Galaxy S26 Ultra in the UAE even before the launch. However, in their case, it was bought from a third-party retailer at nearly thrice the actual price.

According to Samsung’s own estimate, delivery of the Galaxy S26 series won’t begin until March 6, while the phones are likely be available in stores starting March 11. However, as we’ve seen in the past, some users might start receiving their devices earlier than the date.

In the US, the Galaxy S26 series starts at $899.99, the Galaxy S26 Plus at $1,099.99, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra at $1,299.99. If you’re looking to upgrade from an existing Samsung phone, you might be eligible for attractive trade-in discounts.

