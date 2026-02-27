Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

A lucky customer has already received their Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung does not start shipping officially until March 6.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
TL;DR
  • One lucky Galaxy S26 Ultra buyer has already received their order.
  • The customer appears to be in the EU.
  • We’re short on details, but they report buying the phone directly from their carrier, Deutsche Telekom.

The Galaxy S26 pre-orders went live right after the Unpacked this week. But even if you were among the first ones to order, you might not receive a new Galaxy S26, Plus, or Ultra over the next few days or even weeks. However, at least one lucky customer has already received their Galaxy S26 Ultra order almost the day after the launch.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Reddit user Boris499 recently posted about having received the Galaxy S26 Ultra less than 24 hours after the launch. Although the original post was deleted because (as pointed out by replies) it exposed their IMEI number, the user posted again with different images, showing the back of their new Galaxy S26 Ultra.

galaxy s26 ultra delivered
Reddit / Boris499

The user, unfortunately, did not reveal their exact location for us to ascertain factors that made them lucky enough to receive the Galaxy S26 Ultra so quickly. However, they mention in one of the replies about having bought the phone directly from their carrier, Deutsche Telekom, and are based somewhere in the EU. Notably, that is T-Mobile’s parent company.

Interestingly, a YouTuber also got their hands on a Galaxy S26 Ultra in the UAE even before the launch. However, in their case, it was bought from a third-party retailer at nearly thrice the actual price.

According to Samsung’s own estimate, delivery of the Galaxy S26 series won’t begin until March 6, while the phones are likely be available in stores starting March 11. However, as we’ve seen in the past, some users might start receiving their devices earlier than the date.

In the US, the Galaxy S26 series starts at $899.99, the Galaxy S26 Plus at $1,099.99, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra at $1,299.99. If you’re looking to upgrade from an existing Samsung phone, you might be eligible for attractive trade-in discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Privacy display • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy • Power AI features •
MSRP: $1,299.99
Powerful flagship with top-tier cameras, AI, and privacy features.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung&#039;s slimmest and lightest Ultra yet, pairing a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and a redesigned cooling system. It doubles down on imaging with a brighter 200MP main camera, upgraded zoom, advanced 8K video features, and Ultra-exclusive privacy and Galaxy AI tools.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Save $400.00
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Faster Wireless charging
MSRP: $1,099.99
A balanced middle-ground option with a large display, long-lasting battery, and faster charging.
The Galaxy S26 Plus sits in the sweet spot of the lineup, offering a large display, a big 4,900mAh battery with faster wireless charging, and the same powerful Galaxy AI features as its siblings, without stepping all the way up to Ultra pricing.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
See price at Amazon
Save $300.00
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26
Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger Battery
MSRP: $899.99
Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance
The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
Save $300.00
News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy S26
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.