Samsung flagship deal: The Galaxy S26 Plus just hit a fresh low at Amazon

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Plus looks built for people who want a big, sharp screen and flagship-level power without stepping up to the Ultra. It also happens to be seeing a strong price cut for Prime Day 2026.

This unlocked 2026 US model comes with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip. The 6.7-inch AMOLED/OLED display has a 3120×1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2600 nits brightness, so it checks the big boxes for streaming, gaming, and day-to-day use.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera. It can also record up to 8K at 30 fps video. Battery capacity is 4,900mAh, and charging options include 45W wired fast charging, wireless charging, and wireless power sharing.

As for the deal, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is down to $799.99 from its $1,099.99 RRP. That is a 27% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also lower than the previous lowest price we have seen this year, which was $889.99.

Galaxy AI features like Photo Assist, Creative Studio, Now Nudge, and display enhancement tools add more to the package as well.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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