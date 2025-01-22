Galaxy S25 series just got an unboxing before Samsung's reveal event

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Photos of the Galaxy S25 series have leaked in an early unboxing.

One image shows off the blue Galaxy S25.

The other image shows all three models sitting in their boxes.

Today is the day that Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked conference. Not long from now, the tech giant is set to unveil the new generation of Galaxy S phones. But it appears a leaked unboxing may have undercut the S25 launch event, revealing the base model, Plus, and Ultra.

A leaker who goes by @yoboigucci2 on X (formerly Twitter) has posted a couple of photos of what appears to be the Galaxy S25 series ahead of Samsung’s showcase. In one image, we see a close-up of the Galaxy S25 in a blue colorway, believed to be called Icy Blue. The other image appears to show the whole family sitting in their respective boxes with the lids off.

These two pictures only show the back of these devices, so we don’t get to check out the screen or the bezels. However, we do get a good look at the new design changes, including the rounded corners, camera rings, and flatter sides.

Even if we’ve been spoiled on the design of these handsets, there’s still plenty of reason to tune into Galaxy Unpacked later today. We should get confirmation on the specs and features of these devices. There’s also the chance Samsung may have a surprise announcement we weren’t expecting. Galaxy Unpacked starts at 1PM ET and you can watch the event live right here.

