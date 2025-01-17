Galaxy S25 Ultra steals the spotlight in Samsung promo video leak

Evan Blass

TL;DR A Galaxy S25 promo video has leaked.

The video shows off features like Audio Eraser, Now Brief, and more being used on a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The video concludes with a shot of all three models.

Update: January 17, 2025 (2:40 PM ET): We have updated this article to remove the video and images shared by Android Headlines per Samsung’s request. Original article: January 17, 2025 (1:13 PM ET): Samsung has scheduled Galaxy Unpacked for January 22, where we should finally see the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series. But if waiting a couple of days sounds too unbearable, you can get an eyeful of the Ultra and its features in a promo video that just leaked today.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared a leaked promotional video for the Galaxy S25. This particular video stars the Galaxy S25 Ultra and focuses on its various features. These features include an improved “Nightography” mode, Audio Eraser, Now Brief, and Gemini Assistant.

The first of these features shown in the video is Now Brief, which has been available in the One UI 7 beta. Now Brief is a pill-shaped bar that appears at the bottom of the screen that can provide information you may want to know like the weather, sleep details, and more.

We are then introduced to Gemini Assistant, which has been given deeper integration with Galaxy AI. The company teased this functionality in a recently published video.

We are also treated to a demonstration of Nightography mode. The video splits with one side showing a shot without the feature and the other side showing the shot with it. The side using the improved Nightography appears brighter and clearer than the side without it.

The final feature we see is Audio Eraser, which debuted on Pixel phones. This feature allows the user to remove unwanted sounds from the video they recorded, keeping only the audio you want to hear.

At the end of the video, the camera zooms out to show four handsets next to each other. Three of the devices show the back plate, while one shows its front side. These three phones are the base model, Plus, and Ultra. The fourth phone is not the Galaxy S25 Slim, but just the front of the Ultra.

