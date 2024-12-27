Galaxy S25 Ultra leak shows evidence of high-speed UFS 4.0 storage

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra hardware details have been revealed by way of files from an in-testing handset.

The S25 Ultra should feature UFS 4.0 storage and arrive with a 5,000mAh battery.

Screen resolution will go unchanged from the S24 Ultra, but we could get a bump to maximum brightness.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is expected for late January, meaning that we’re likely less than a month away from getting to meet the Galaxy S25 family. And while we’ve already heard a lot about what we can probably expect, these last few weeks are going to be all about nailing down those remaining details. Today we’ve been crawling through some leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra files to see what they can tell us about the phone, confirming specifics like its support for seamless A/B updates. We’ve kept right on looking, and have spotted quite a few other important details about how this handset is shaping up to arrive.

The last thing you want to do with a new smartphone is lose it (well, either that, or break it), so you might be curious what kind of support the Galaxy S25 Ultra might have in place to help keep tabs on it. Unfortunately, we see the hardware declaring ro.bluetooth.finder.supported=false , which would indicate that the phone does not support Find My Device while powered down, like the Pixel 9 can do.

As the Ultra edition in the S25 lineup, you’d only expect this phone to have a big, beautiful screen, and the files here show the phone sporting the same 3120×1440 resolution as the S24 Ultra before it. While that’s not changing, it sounds like the S25 Ultra could at least get a little boost to maximum brightness, topping out at 3,000 lux in high-brightness mode.

We also see evidence for the Galaxy S25 Ultra arriving with a 5,000mAh battery. There’s little surprising there, as this is also the same capacity we got with the S24 Ultra, and existing rumors and regulatory filings have already suggested that it wouldn’t change. It would be great if confirming storage details were just as straightforward as the battery, and while we can’t answer all of those questions right now, these files do indicate that the S25 Ultra will get high-speed UFS 4.0 storage.

A lot of this is just adding support for details we’ve heard mentioned before, or those we weren’t expecting to change that much anyway, but it’s still valuable data as we continue to approach a holistic understanding of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 hardware.

