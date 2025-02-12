Galaxy S25 Ultra drop test shatters expectations of Gorilla Armor 2's enhanced protection

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Drop test reveals the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display isn’t as durable as Corning wants you to believe.

When dropped face-down on concrete from a height of 6ft, its display cracked and became unresponsive.

Its back panel also shattered when dropped, but the phone remained functional.

When Samsung unveiled its latest flagships late last month, it claimed that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra was the most durable Galaxy S series device to date. The company said its Gorilla Armor 2 display and back panel were more scratch-resistant and offered better drop protection than the first-gen Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Corning even went so far as to claim that Gorilla Armor 2 could survive drops of up to 7.2ft onto a surface replicating concrete, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

We’ve already seen YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s durability test of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which reveals that its display has a similar level of scratch resistance as its predecessor. Now, a drop test conducted by phone insurance provider Allstate Protection Plans shows that the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Gorilla Armor 2 can’t survive a controlled drop from a height of 6ft onto a concrete surface.

As you can see in the video, when the device was dropped face-down from 6ft, its display cracked and became completely unresponsive. Similarly, the glass panel shattered when it was dropped on its back. However, the phone remained functional. The phone’s titanium frame also picked up scuffs when dropped on its side, but that didn’t damage its display or back panel.

These videos go a long way to show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t as durable as Samsung may want you to think, so it’s best to cover it up with a case and screen protector. But if you’re someone who likes to use their phone naked, you can consider purchasing a phone protection plan.

While it won’t protect your phone from scratches and drops, a phone protection plan will save your pocket from taking a hit if you do accidentally shatter its display or back panel. Samsung’s own Care Plus accidental damage protection plan is a great option, but you can also get one from your carrier or third-party providers like Allstate Protection Plans.

