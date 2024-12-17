A fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra leak hints at unique new color combinations

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Tipster Ice Universe shared their impressions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s colors and design, highlighting some new details.

The phone’s colors feature a silver frame with unique hues like light blue, silver white, and gray with gold hints.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will also reportedly beat competitors like the Xiaomi 15 and iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of bezels.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive early next year, and while there’s been no official word from Samsung, leaks have already begun shedding light on what we might see. Recently, we got our hands on the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s colorways, and today, we have some further insights into the phone’s design and color options.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Ice Universe claimed to have seen renderings of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While they couldn’t share the images, the tipster described the device as having incredibly narrow bezels — narrower than even the Xiaomi 15 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. If accurate, this would make the Galaxy S25 Ultra one of the sleekest devices on the market in terms of screen-to-body ratio.

The descriptions suggest Samsung may take a more nuanced approach with its color palette, introducing subtle contrasts between back covers and frames. The blue variant, for instance, could have a lighter blue back cover paired with a silver middle frame that has a subtle bluish tint. From the description, it sounds similar to Apple’s Sierra Blue colorway on the iPhone 13 Pro, but we’ll have to wait to see how Samsung’s execution compares.

The Black version reportedly pairs a black back cover with a silver frame, offering a stark and contrasting look. For those who prefer something cleaner, the White variant is expected to come with a silver-white back cover and a very light silver middle frame. Finally, the Gray option is described as having a gray back cover with a hint of gold paired with a silver frame.

These descriptions align with a previous leak that outlined a broader range of potential colors for the S25 Ultra, including Titanium Black, Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium Gray, Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, and Titanium PinkGold. It’s speculated that the first four will be the most widely available, while the latter three could be reserved as online exclusives.

Notably, Ice Universe’s descriptions seem to match the standard colors, but little is known about how the newer finishes, such as Jade Green and Pink Gold, will be executed. These could offer more vibrant or unconventional options for buyers looking to stand out.

According to current rumors, Samsung could hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on January 22 or 23, 2025.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments