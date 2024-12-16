After Apple, even Samsung could revive the iconic Jet Black color with the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy S25 Ultra’s colors have leaked once again, and this time in order of volume.

Samsung seems bullish on the Titanium Black color and not so much on the Titanium PinkGold color.

The surprise here is the Titanium JetBlack, which could mark the revival of this color on a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S25 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22/23 (depending on which leak you believe). We’re excited to see what Samsung has in store for us this year, even though we have a fair idea thanks to leaks. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the new flagships, here are the upcoming colors and volume priority for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Display analyst Ross Young has shared the list of colors that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in. This list is in order of volume:

As per this list, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Titanium Black color is expected to be the most abundant and easily purchasable color option. I’ve used it on previous Galaxy S Ultras, and it’s a classic and safe color with charm.

Surprisingly, Samsung is bullish on Titanium SilverBlue, which we presume is a working codename for the Titanium Blue color that is usually a Samsung.com exclusive. This indicates that the company has sold enough of this color (or its variation) in the past and expects robust demand.

Following the list are Titanium Gray and WhiteSilver. Another surprise is the JetBlack color — the last jet black flagship from the company was the Galaxy S10 in the Prism Black color. Recently, Apple also revived the color with the Apple Watch Series 10, and the Jet Black color is stunning on that watch. Personally, I am very excited about this color, and depending on the execution, I would lean toward this over a duller black or gray.

The last set of surprises are the final two colors, Titanium JadeGreen and PinkGold. I am curious about Samsung’s vision and execution of these colors, but the company doesn’t foresee them being as successful as the other options.

The volume order is likely the initial launch production volume. After the reveal, Samsung would be free to adjust the production volume depending on consumer demand. Some of these colors could be Samsung.com exclusives, so keep this in mind as we inch forward to the Galaxy S25 launch.

