Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus's cameras look like a Super Mario warp pipe

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may use a unique camera design for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus.

The design is reportedly called a “double-layer design.”

It’s said the unusual design won’t appear on the Ultra.

You probably have already seen it in previous unofficial renders, but one of the rumored differences between the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S25 series is the new camera rings. The camera rings are expected to appear on all three models, but the new design may look a little different on the base model and Plus than it does on the Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe has posted (Weibo) yet another render of the Galaxy S25. This time, however, the render focuses specifically on the rear cameras of the device.

Ice Universe

Looking at the render, you’ll notice that the cameras have a rather unusual shape. According to the leaker, this is called a “double-layer design.” It appears this design may be reserved for the vanilla model and the Plus, while the Ultra’s camera rings could look different.

This is definitely a design we haven’t seen before on a Galaxy device. It would also allow the company to give the S25 and S25 Plus a distinct look without deviating too far from the typical design. At the same time, it remains to be seen if this gap could cause problems like catching on fabric or collecting dirt. Then again, those problems could easily be fixed with a phone case.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early next year. We should get more details on the design and more the closer we get to the end of the year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments