The Galaxy S25 Slim is looking more likely as fourth S25 model is spotted

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Slim is looking more likely as a fourth Galaxy S25 model has been spotted in the GSMA database.

It’s believed that this model could launch in Q2 2025, following the mainline S25 series launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks are inevitably ramping up as we near the presumed January 2025 release date. One of the more recent rumors about the upcoming flagship Android phones is that a new “Slim” model could be added to the lineup, and now there’s more evidence to support that.

According to Smartprix, a device that could be the Galaxy S25 Slim has appeared in the GSMA IMEI database. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra were already in the database with model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938. Now, a device with the model number SM-S937 is in the database, and we expect that to be this rumored Slim model.

The outlet suggests that there’s a gap of roughly six or seven months between a smartphone being added to this database and the device being released. That would mean a Q2 2025 launch (April to June 2025), which would be in line with a previous report. A Q2 2025 release also means the phone would launch sometime after the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, which are expected to launch in January 2025.

Would you buy a Galaxy S25 Slim? 221 votes Yes, I'd love a thinner phone 32 % If it's as good and as cheap as the S25 34 % No, I wouldn't 34 %

We’re guessing that the Galaxy S25 Slim could borrow inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, sacrificing some features and upgrading others in the name of thinness. A fourth Galaxy S model might not be a bad thing, but we have to wonder if this is really what Samsung customers want. Looking at Apple and Google’s lineups, it’s clear that smaller Pro models are popular, and we wonder if a smaller Ultra model would better reflect what the market wants.

If Samsung follows the same release schedule it has used over the last few years, then the Galaxy S25 series should debut sometime in January. No doubt, we’ll see more leaks and rumors as that time approaches.

