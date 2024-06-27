Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly ditching sharp corners in favor of more rounded edges

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may have more rounded corners than the S24 Ultra, according to leaker IceUniverse.

The phone will still retain a boxy design, just with corners that aren’t nearly as sharp.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is still over half a year away, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning. We’ve already heard several reports indicating that Samsung may bring a notable design refresh to the entire S25 series. Now, Ice Universe has chimed in on X (formerly Twitter) with news that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have much more rounded corners than before. To be clear, it’s still very likely that the S25 Ultra will retain a boxy design, as that has become an iconic part of its look at this stage. Simply put, the corners probably won’t be as sharp.

While the well-known leaker doesn’t provide any further details about the design, we wouldn’t be surprised by the change. Not only does this align with previous claims that the Ultra will have a reworked design with changes to bezels and frame, but it also addresses a problem some users had with the S24 Ultra’s corners. With that phone, continuous use can press against the sides of softer hands, leaving a temporary mark and resulting in a less comfortable experience.

Do you like the idea of a more rounded Galaxy S25 Ultra? 58 votes Yes, though I'm hoping for an even bigger redesign and move away from the boxy look. 33 % Yes, the sharp corners really made the phone uncomfortable. 21 % No, I like the current design and think Samsung should mostly leave it alone. 33 % I'm undecided, at least until I see renders or images! 14 %

We don’t expect the Galaxy S25 series to launch until January, but we already know quite a bit about it. We are relatively certain it will only see a few minor camera upgrades, for one, and it could get a next-gen display that allows for fingerprint scanning anywhere on the screen. We’ll likely learn even more about the phone in the coming months.

