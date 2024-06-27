Search results for

Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly ditching sharp corners in favor of more rounded edges

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may round off its corners this time around.
Published on2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12
Damien Wilde / Android Authority
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may have more rounded corners than the S24 Ultra, according to leaker IceUniverse.
  • The phone will still retain a boxy design, just with corners that aren’t nearly as sharp.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is still over half a year away, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning. We’ve already heard several reports indicating that Samsung may bring a notable design refresh to the entire S25 series. Now, Ice Universe has chimed in on X (formerly Twitter) with news that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have much more rounded corners than before. To be clear, it’s still very likely that the S25 Ultra will retain a boxy design, as that has become an iconic part of its look at this stage. Simply put, the corners probably won’t be as sharp.

While the well-known leaker doesn’t provide any further details about the design, we wouldn’t be surprised by the change. Not only does this align with previous claims that the Ultra will have a reworked design with changes to bezels and frame, but it also addresses a problem some users had with the S24 Ultra’s corners. With that phone, continuous use can press against the sides of softer hands, leaving a temporary mark and resulting in a less comfortable experience.

We don’t expect the Galaxy S25 series to launch until January, but we already know quite a bit about it. We are relatively certain it will only see a few minor camera upgrades, for one, and it could get a next-gen display that allows for fingerprint scanning anywhere on the screen. We’ll likely learn even more about the phone in the coming months.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

