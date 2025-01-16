Fresh Galaxy S25 series renders give us our best look yet at the upcoming devices

Evan Blass

TL;DR A new leak has given us our best look yet at the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

The high-quality renders showcase all three devices in four colorways.

Samsung will likely offer more color options, but some will be exclusive to the company’s online store.

As we draw closer to Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event, we’re seeing an increasing number of leaks revealing key details about the upcoming devices. Over the last few days, reports have showcased all three Galaxy S25 series devices, highlighted their complete specifications, and revealed new software features and planned AI upgrades.

With just a few days left until the event, reputed leaker Evan Blass has now shared high-quality renders that leave little to the imagination. The new renders give us our best look yet at the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra in multiple colorways.

The renders showcase the Silver Shadow, Icy Blue, Mint, and Navy variants of the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, along with the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

These aren’t the only color options Samsung has in store for its next-gen devices, with previous reports suggesting that the company may also offer the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold finishes and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium Jet Black colorways.

As with previous Galaxy flagships, a few of the colorways mentioned above will be exclusive to Samsung’s online store. We don’t have information on which of these color options will get a limited release, but we won’t have to wait too long for all relevant details.

Samsung will share more information when it officially unveils the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. If you’re considering getting one of the new models, you can reserve it by following the link below and have it delivered as soon as possible.

