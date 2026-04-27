Galaxy S24 and S25 battery drain? Survey suggests it's nearly everyone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra

It’s truly tormenting when you install an update expecting a new look or features, only for it to ruin an important aspect of your phone, such as the battery. That’s exactly what thousands of Pixel users have been experiencing following the March update. But Pixel users aren’t alone in this ordeal; several Galaxy smartphone users have had their own share of troubles following the company’s recent update rollout.

Last week, we reported that owners of the Galaxy S25 and S24 devices were experiencing severe battery drain and overheating following the rollout of the April 2026 security patch for these devices. Some users even claimed the battery drain was so rapid that it kept getting exhausted in just a few hours.

Three of four Galaxy S25, S24 users affected We asked our readers whether they encountered similar issues, and a large majority appears to have done so.

In a recent survey we conducted, more than three-fourths of the readers who participated confirmed facing the issue. This further shows you the gravity of the situation.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Android Authority reader un4getable302 shared their agony in a comment on the original post. They wrote, My phone dies in 5 hours without me touching it. I thought it was the battery because my phone got hot when charging it so I got a brand new battery 12 hours ago. Charged my phone to 100% and went to sleep. Woke up to the phone being at 31%. My messages have been acting weird since the update as well.

Some reports link excessive battery drain on their Galaxy S25 or S24 devices to a system app called Knox Matrix, which allows Samsung devices to communicate with each other and isolate those affected by cyber threats so they don’t propagate over a network. However, some of the commenters on our post linked it to Meta apps. Meanwhile, some others have also alleged it might be a step toward planned obsolescence, though it’s difficult to say that with certainty.

The exact cause of the issue is still unknown, but the large number of votes confirming it suggests it requires immediate attention from Samsung. The company has yet to acknowledge the issue, leaving users without a fix.

Follow