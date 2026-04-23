Galaxy S25 and S24 owners report severe battery drain after April update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy S25 and S24 devices are experiencing excessive battery drain and overheating.

It appears that the issue started after the April 2026 security update.

The problem could be connected to Knox Matrix.

Samsung’s April 2026 security update started rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series on April 6. The update later expanded to the Galaxy S24 series around the middle of the month. Since then, there’s been a growing number of reports of battery drain and overheating. Some users believe they may have found the culprit.

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Galaxy S24 and S25 owners have recently been flocking to the Samsung community forum to report excessive battery drain and overheating issues that started after the April 2026 security update. It appears the problem is quite severe, as some users claim they’re losing large chunks of battery life in just a couple of hours. One Galaxy S24 owner says their battery lasts less than three hours and takes five hours to charge to 100%. Meanwhile, a Galaxy S25 owner claims their phone reaches zero after only two hours.

Are you experiencing battery drain after Samsung's April 2026 security update? 49 votes Yes 63 % No 37 %

After checking their battery activity, multiple users are claiming that Knox Matrix is to blame. In several screenshots, it appears that Knox Matrix is eating up more than its fair share of battery power. The app appears to be constantly running in the background and overwhelming the CPU.

If you’re unfamiliar with Knox Matrix, its part of Samsung’s security infrastructure. It plays a role in detecting threats, isolating compromised devices, and securely sharing credentials across Android. As a result, it’s deeply embedded in the hardware and can’t be uninstalled easily.

Samsung has not yet publicly acknowledged the issue. However, community moderators are asking users to have a service technician take a look to gather more information. Android Authority has reached out to Samsung for comment.

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