Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak raises RAM concerns

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in late January.

Leaks have already suggested that this year Samsung could introduce a 16GB RAM tier.

Today’s source claims that won’t be the case, and we’ll be stuck at 12GB again.

What better way could there possibly to start the new year off than with the next entries in one of our favorite smartphone families? Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event has been tipped for January 22, and we’re expecting to see the company introduce its Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra flagships. Even with those phones only about another month away, we’ve still been trying to get to the bottom of just what to expect from their hardware. Sometimes, though, it feels like we’re chasing a moving target, and now the latest source to attempt to offer a little insight is making us rethink some other recent claims.

Every time Samsung is getting ready to launch a new wave of smartphones, we look forward to learning about the configuration options that will be made available. While you don’t really get a choice when it comes to factors like the phone’s processor (unless you’re importing from abroad), we usually expect to have a handful of options when it comes to how much storage a phone will be equipped with, and sometimes even the amount of RAM, as well. And every time a new generation is coming out, we cross our fingers that we’ll get a little more on both ends.

Earlier this month we heard a rumor about a possible RAM upgrade for the Ultra model this time around, with Samsung offering a 16GB RAM Galaxy S25 Ultra at its 512GB and 1TB storage tiers. But now leaker Abhishek Yadav has been posting to X with the claim that while all three S25 sizes will have the option for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage, all of these configurations will be equipped with just 12GB of RAM — no 16GB option to be found. For the smallest Galaxy S25, there could be an additional 128GB storage level — also capped at 12GB RAM.

Now, it’s possible that this information could be incomplete, as the source appears to be looking at data for hardware coming to India. And while it may be possible that 16GB RAM will sit that hardware out, but be available, for instance, on the S25 Ultra in the US, this source offers no evidence for such a split.

If this indeed ends up being true, that’s going to be a bit of a bummer for Galaxy fans who were hoping for a more pronounced upgrade with next year’s models. Would you push back you next Galaxy purchase if you couldn’t buy an S25 with 16GB of RAM, holding out hope that the S26 will top it? Make you case for waiting down in the comments.

