Galaxy S25 pre-order numbers are in, these were the most popular models and colors

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series reportedly set a new record for the highest Galaxy S series pre-order sales in South Korea.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra accounted for more than half of the sales, with its Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Whitesilver colorways being the most popular among buyers.

The Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 accounted for 22% and 26% of the sales, respectively.

The Galaxy S25 series seems to be flying off the shelves in Samsung’s home market of South Korea despite offering minor improvements over last year’s models. Samsung has reportedly sold over 1.3 million units during the 11-day pre-order period, setting a new pre-order sales record for Galaxy S series devices.

South Korean news outlet Chosun Biz reports that the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra was the most popular model, accounting for 52% of the total pre-order sales. The base Galaxy S25 was the second most popular, accounting for 26% of total sales, while the Galaxy S25 Plus came in a close third, accounting for 22% of total sales.

As for the most popular colorways, South Korean buyers gravitated more toward the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Silverblue options. Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus buyers favored the Icyblue and Silver Shadow colorways instead. Of the exclusive colorways available on Samsung’s website and flagship store in Gangnam, Seoul, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Titanium Jetblack variant and the Blueblack variant of the cheaper models attracted the most buyers.

Whether the Galaxy S25 series will see similar success stateside remains to be seen. The devices are still available for pre-order in the US, with some attractive offers for early buyers, including a free storage upgrade and up to $900 in trade-in credits. Retail availability begins later this week on February 7, so you might want to hurry if you’ve been thinking of ordering a Galaxy S25 series device and want to make the most of the pre-order benefits.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like