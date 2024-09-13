Galaxy S25 leaked renders may have gotten these bits wrong

TL;DR Leaker Ice Universe mentions that the bezels and camera ring texture on the recently leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are incorrect.

These early-stage renders are made from CAD files that have incomplete information, and the rest of the details are filled in with a reasonable guess from the company’s previous smartphones.

As such, we advise treating all leaks with a fair share of skepticism.

In the past few days, we’ve been greeted with leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming devices. While the renders look great, the usual caveat of them being early-stage renders applies, and the look of the device could understandably change by the time the phone goes on sale. However, there could be some more caveats that apply to these particular renders.

In a Weibo post, Ice Universe shows images from alleged CAD files of the older Galaxy S24 Plus. These images put into perspective the information visible in the files.

The phone shown off only has a front facade, but there is no information on the bezel, display, or earpiece. Consequently, Ice Universe suggests that these details have to be guessed.

Further, the CAD file shows the back of the device with outlines for the camera but is missing the texture detail inside the camera markings. Ice Universe mentions that fellow leaker OnLeaks uses information from the company’s previous smartphones to guess what the upcoming phone could look like.

Within the context of the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, Ice Universe says that OnLeaks chose the camera ring details of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but that may not be correct. The position of the antenna line is also said to have been guessed, and so is the body color.

Ice Universe clarifies that the CAD file usually contains accurate data on a phone’s body shape, screen form, camera shape and position, and the size and position of other buttons and openings. The file does not contain data on the size of the “frame,” openings like the earpiece, design details like those inside the camera lens, phone color, and the antenna strip position.

Ice Universe has shared a modified version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked renders on X (formerly known as Twitter) based on their knowledge of the upcoming phone.

You can compare Ice Universe’s modified render against OnLeak’s version of the render presented right above it. You will notice that the camera rings are different, and the display bezels of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are also reduced. Even the earpiece has become smaller and barely visible in the modified renders.

Ice Universe complains similarly about the leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 by Android Headlines and OnLeaks. The bezel on the Galaxy S25 is said to be narrower than that on the Galaxy S24. Ice Universe then shared a modified version of the Galaxy S25 render, showing a slightly narrower bezel.

At this stage, we’d like to stress the nature of leaked renders. They should always be taken with a pinch of salt. Nothing can be considered finalized until the company officially announces a product. While we place a good degree of confidence in certain leakers, all leaked information should be treated with fair skepticism. The same continues to hold for the Galaxy S25 series as it does for any other smartphone leak.

