The international Galaxy S25 is getting one feature US buyers will miss

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24

TL;DR The global variants of the Galaxy S25 series have been spotted on the FCC website.

The listings confirm expected features like wired charging speeds, connectivity features, etc.

Notably, the global Galaxy S25 supports UWB, a feature that seems to be absent in its US counterpart.

With the anticipated release window of the Galaxy S25 series fast approaching, new leaks and official listings continue to surface, revealing more about what we can expect from Samsung’s next-gen flagships. The US variants of the series were recently spotted on the FCC website, and the global FCC listings for the Galaxy S25 series have now emerged, highlighting a key difference between the US and international versions of the devices.

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the global versions of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra have surfaced in the FCC database, bearing model numbers SM-S931B/DS, SM-S936B/DS, and SM-S938B/DS, respectively. In comparison, the US variants of these devices will be identified by the SM-931U, SM-936U, and SM-938U model numbers, respectively.

The global variant listings seem to reiterate that both the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will come with 25W wired charging support. In addition, both devices will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/ax/be), GNSS, UWB, DP, and NFC connectivity. On the 5G front, the Galaxy S25 will support a comprehensive range of 5G bands, while the S25 Plus will support all the same bands, minus the n75 band.

However, there’s one notable discrepancy between the US and global models: Ultra Wideband (UWB) support. While the global Galaxy S25 includes UWB, the US variant was listed without this feature. It’s likely that in the US, only the Plus and Ultra models will include UWB support, just like the Galaxy S24 series did last year.

As for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the FCC listing expectedly confirms the inclusion of the S Pen, wireless charging, and wireless reverse charging. Connectivity features mirror those of its siblings, with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/ax/be), GNSS, UWB, DP, and NFC.

Although the FCC documents list the phone being tested with the same EP-TA800 charging adapter (25W), we can safely assume that the S25 Ultra will support 45W charging, similar to its predecessor.

While we’re excitedly waiting for Samsung’s official announcement of its next launch event, it looks like there won’t be any major hardware upgrades to the Galaxy S flagships next year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments