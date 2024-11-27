Galaxy S25 FCC listing confirms key specs and at least one surprising downgrade

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR All three models in the Galaxy S25 series have appeared on the FCC website, confirming key specs.

Wired charging speeds and battery capacities could remain the same as last year for all models.

The standard Galaxy S25 might have slower 9W wireless charging, a downgrade from its predecessor’s 15W.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in the next few months, and as we get closer to the launch date, more and more leaks and rumors are starting to surface. Thanks to a recent appearance on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, we now have a clearer picture of what Samsung’s 2025 flagship lineup might look like.

Spotted by 91mobiles, the listings include all three models in the Galaxy S25 series earning their certifications for a US launch. And while some of the details may feel familiar, there are a few surprises (and disappointments) hidden in the fine print.

First things first, let’s get the formalities out of the way. The FCC listing confirms the US model numbers: SM-931U for the Galaxy S25, SM-936U for the S25 Plus, and SM-938U for the S25 Ultra. As expected, all three devices will be decked out with 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC, all the connectivity bells and whistles you’d expect from a premium smartphone. Of course, the Galaxy S25 Ultra wouldn’t be complete without its trusty S Pen, which also made an appearance with model number EJ-PS938.

Now, for the new stuff. The listing confirms that the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will include UWB support, which is useful for precision tracking of items like smart tags or locating lost devices. Unfortunately, the standard Galaxy S25 will once again sit this one out.

The listing also sheds light on charging speeds, and it’s a bit of a mixed bag. The Galaxy S25 is listed with a travel adapter model number EP-TA800, which translates to 25W wired charging — the same as its predecessor. However, the listing hints at a possible downgrade to just 9W wireless charging for the vanilla S25, compared to the 15W supported by the Galaxy S24.

On the brighter side, the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra were tested with the EP-T2510 travel adapter, suggesting they’ll stick with the 45W wired fast charging of their predecessors.

While the FCC listing doesn’t explicitly mention battery capacity, previous rumors suggest that the S25 series will likely retain the same battery sizes as the S24 lineup. Under the hood, we’re expecting the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to power all three models.

If history is any guide, Samsung should make the Galaxy S25 series announcement sometime in January 2025. While these FCC filings hint that Samsung will stick to its tried and tested formula, we’re still hoping that Samsung will have some surprises in store for us when the series finally debuts.

