Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could debut a very welcome design change

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests that Samsung is considering a slimmer design for the Galaxy S25 FE.

The device could feature a 6.7-inch display and may pack a thinner battery.

Rumor has it that the company could offer it with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Samsung seems to be betting big on slimmer designs to reignite interest in its devices. We’ve already seen multiple reports suggesting that the company is working on a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its next Galaxy S series flagship is also rumored to be the slimmest and lightest Ultra model to date. Now, a new report suggests that the company could take a similar design approach for the Galaxy S25 FE.

Although it has only been a few days since the Galaxy S24 FE hit the market, Samsung appears to have started work on its successor. According to The Elec (via Neowin), the company plans to launch an FE version of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 series next year and it’s currently considering a new, slimmer design for the device.

The report states that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 FE as a slim model and equip it with a 6.7-inch display. To achieve a slimmer form factor, it’s speculated that the device may pack a thinner battery with a larger surface area. However, it’s too early to say if that will be the case.

In addition to a slimmer design, the Galaxy S25 FE could arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Tipster Junkanlosreve, who previously claimed that Samsung would offer the base Galaxy S25 with a MediaTek chip, now says (via GSMArena) that the South Korean giant has had a change of plans and will use the Dimensity chip for the Galaxy S25 FE instead.

The Galaxy S25 FE is still in an early stage of development, so we’re taking these rumors with a pinch of salt. Samsung will likely make further changes before the device hits the market late next year.

