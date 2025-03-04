Galaxy S25's new battery health data is finally available for all after latest patch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Extended battery health is now arriving on the Galaxy S25 series.

The additional battery information was enabled in February’s patch.

When the Galaxy S25 series launched, the feature was only available on some units.

If you want the battery in your phone to last, it’s important to stay on top of its health. The more information you have, the easier this task will be. On that end, Android 14 and above offers extended battery information to help you monitor the status of your battery. Samsung has now enabled this feature for all owners of the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung finally took advantage of Android’s extended battery health information when it launched the Galaxy S25 family back in January. With this feature, users would be able to see details like battery health (percentage), battery cycle count, the battery’s manufacture date, and the first time the battery was used. The only problem at the time was that this feature was only enabled on some Galaxy S25 series units. While we could see the feature present on devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event, it was absent on our own models.

Initially, it was unclear why it wasn’t enabled on some Galaxy S25 devices. In our case, it was likely because our units shipped with November’s patch. However, we’re starting to see the missing feature now after the release of February’s patch.

If you have February’s patch installed, you can find this feature by going into Settings. You’ll need to navigate to the Battery information page, which can be done by going to Settings > Battery > Battery information.

