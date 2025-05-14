The Galaxy S25 Edge ain't cheap, but you can save up to $750 when you pre-order

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hasn’t exactly taken the tech world by storm. It’s not that it isn’t an impressive device in its own right, but the $1,100 price tag for the base model seems too much when you compare the specs to the rest of the S25 family and other flagships. That said, there are some good Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals if your heart is set on the slender smartphone, with as much as $750 in savings to be had. Save up to $750 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (512GB)

Let’s quickly break it down. Firstly, you can get a free upgrade to the 512GB storage model of the Android phone when you pre-order, saving you $120 immediately. This is a standard promotion when Samsung launches a new phone, and a bit of an incentive to become an early adopter in its own right.

Then there’s a $50 Instant Samsung Credit that will apply to your account. What isn’t entirely apparent from the Samsung landing page is whether those who bagged the $50 credit for reserving the device prior to launch can stack that with a further $50 in the pre-order process. Either way, it doesn’t appear that you can put the credit towards the price of the handset anyway, although it’s like free money if you already intended to pick up an accessory or two.

The bulk of the potential discount comes from trading in your old device. While there are up to $630 in savings available, the full amount applies only to a few phones that you might not be ready to swap out, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, that isn’t to say you can’t save a big chunk of change from other phones, so long as they’re in good working condition. For example, those upgrading from the Galaxy S23 Ultra can save $580, while switching from the Galaxy S24 Plus knocks $500 off the total.

As a final sweetener, you’ll also receive three months of Samsung Care Plus for free when you pre-order.

Combining these offers, it’s possible to get the 512GB model of the device for under $500, depending on your trade-in. It suddenly looks a much more tempting prospect at that price point, and then there’s the elephant in the room: tariffs. While there’s no indication at the time of writing that any new tariffs will impact the Galaxy S25 Edge price or delivery in the future, the uncertainty of the economic environment makes locking in tech purchases at agreed prices more reassuring than in previous years.

