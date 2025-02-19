Ceramics could be Samsung's secret to the Galaxy S25 Edge's slim design

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on a new, extra thin addition to the Galaxy S25 family: the S25 Edge.

A new report claims that Samsung could use ceramic materials for the Galaxy S25 Edge’s rear panel.

Samsung already employs ceramic glass Corning Gorilla Armor 2 with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

There are only so many ways to build a smartphone, and especially when we’ve all sort of gotten on board with the same basic shape, a manufacturer’s choice of materials can go a long way towards helping their phones stand out from the crowd. A lot of times that involves the choice of metal, whether steel, aluminum, or titanium, but every once in a while we hear about a phone maker attempting to try something new with ceramics. Now a new rumor claims that Samsung’s eagerly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge could be planning to embrace ceramic materials for its construction.

We’ve already seen ceramics pop up in the context of the Galaxy S25 series, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra featuring Corning Gorilla Armor 2, a “glass ceramic” material with some exceptionally robust properties. According to SamMobile, Samsung could return to ceramics for the S25 Edge, the new extra-thin addition to the lineup that the company teased at its Unpacked event last month. Right now, we’re anticipating a likely launch sometime around April or May.

But beyond the assertion that ceramics are being used on the S25 Edge’s back panel in an effort to enhance the slim handset’s durability, we don’t get much in the way of detail here. While SamMobile claims that ceramics are involved, but doesn’t seem to have found any evidence yet whether that means a traditional ceramic, or something more akin to the Ultra’s Gorilla Armor 2.

The general idea of taking advantage of the material properties of ceramics makes a good amount of sense for a phone like the Galaxy S25 Edge, and while its brittleness does demand that a degree a care is taken in how it’s integrated with the handset’s frame, the combination of low weight and high durability could make it quite attractive to Samsung.

Right now, we’re mainly interested in getting a better look at this phone, as Samsung’s preview last month really didn’t offer an opportunity for hands-on experience. Is it really going to feel noticeably thinner in the hand? And what impact could that narrow profile threaten to have on the phone’s battery life? Hopefully, we’ll start getting some answers there in the weeks to come.

