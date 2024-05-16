Galaxy S25 to get 3nm Exynos chip that outshines Snapdragon in power efficiency

TL;DR A report claims Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip will use the company’s 3nm process.

Exynos 2500 is predicted to outclass the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in power efficiency.

Earlier this month, Samsung and Synopsys published a joint press release to announce it successfully mass produced its prototype 3nm process design. The press release didn’t specifically say, but it was believed the 3nm process would be used for the Exynos 2500. A new report claims this will be the case for the SoC expected to appear in the Galaxy S25.

A report from Business Korea claims Samsung plans to mass produce the Exynos 2500 using the 3nm process and that the processor will appear in the Galaxy S25 series. The outlet adds that the Exynos 2500 may end up surpassing Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is also expected to use a 3nm process.

This is far from the first time we have heard claims like this. But the trend tends to be that Qualcomm’s chip is more powerful, while Exynos is more power efficient. It appears this may continue to be the case as industry analysts predict “the Exynos 2500 will exhibit superior power efficiency compared to Qualcomm’s latest offerings.”

How the two chips actually compare, we won’t know until we can test them out for ourselves. However, Samsung is expected to use Arm’s Cortex-X5 in the Exynos 2500. It’s said that Arm wants to make the Cortex-X5 the most powerful smartphone CPU on the market.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments