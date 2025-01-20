Samsung's highest-end Galaxy S25 may only be available in these countries

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Most Samsung Galaxy S25 phones are expected to be sold with 12GB of RAM.

A persistent rumor has suggested that the S25 Ultra may also have a 16GB edition in at least some markets.

The latest source claims 16GB S25 Ultra sales will be available in China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked gets underway just a little later this week, and smartphone fans everywhere are eager to meet the Galaxy S25 series. Even with the formal debut of these phones looming so near, when we’ll finally be able to put all these rumors to rest, that doesn’t mean that new rumors are anywhere near ready to slow down their incessant pace. Right now we’re checking out some new details on a theory we’ve heard before, concerning Samsung’s plans for its highest-end S25 configuration.

While expectations are high across the Galaxy lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has quite the reputation to live up to. We’re looking forward to the Ultra enjoying some exclusive features, like enhanced nighttime camera performance, while at the same time fearing the loss of others, like S Pen Bluetooth support.

One question that’s popped up over and over in discussions of Galaxy S25 hardware concerns how much RAM Samsung would equip these phones with. After all, Samsung’s pushing AI features just as heavily as anyone in 2025, and a big model loves having a lot of memory to tap into, making RAM more valuable than ever this year. Sources have pushed back and forth on precise figures, generally alternating between camps of “everyone’s getting 12GB” and “the smaller S25s will get 12GB, but there could also be a 16GB S25 Ultra option.”

While that 16GB S25 Ultra theory won’t seem to go away, one thing its proponents have emphasized has been limited market availability: Even if Samsung sells this particular hardware configuration, it’s not expected to do so everywhere. Earlier this month we heard that South Korea and China could be on the list of nations with a 16GB Ultra, and a source from December suggested that India would not be.

We may want to rethink that, though, as with just days to go before the S25 launch event, leaker chunvn8888 posts to X that they’re expecting to see Samsung sell a 16GB Galaxy S25 Ultra in not just China and South Korea, but India and Vietnam, as well.

Although we’re not sure if that is supposed to constitute a complete list of nations, we do hear that the 16GB model should be exclusive to the region.

At this point, it hasn’t looked like global audiences would get a shot at a 16GB Ultra for a while now, so it’s hard for a lot us to feel like we have a horse in this race. Still, it’s hard to ignore the allure of the cream of Samsung’s Galaxy crop, and even if we can’t all take home this model for ourselves, at least we know who to feel envious towards.

Check back with Android Authority this Wednesday, January 22, for full coverage of Galaxy Unpacked and the S25 launch.

