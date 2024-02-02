Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Don't expect the Galaxy S24's washed-out colors to be fixed
- Users have noticed that the vivid mode on the Galaxy S24 series is not as rich as on older models.
- Samsung says the color adjustment is not a defect but was, in fact, intentional.
- The reason for the change was “to provide a more natural viewing experience.”
When customers started getting their hands on the new Galaxy S24 series, complaints about the flagship’s vivid mode quickly flooded Reddit. Owners believed there was a problem with the mode as colors on the handset looked washed out compared to how the mode looks on older Galaxy S models. But now it appears that was by design.
After reports about a possible defect with the Galaxy S24 series’s vivid mode came out, we reached out to Samsung for comment. While we didn’t hear back from the firm, it looks the folks over at Teknófilo were able to get an answer out of Samsung’s Spain branch.
When asked about whether there would be an update to fix the mode in the future, a representative told the outlet:
We have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices.This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely.To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.
Since Samsung says the color adjustment was intentional, don’t expect the current version of it to change. So if you’re disappointed with the lack of saturation, like we are, it looks like we’ll just have to put up with it unless Samsung changes its mind.