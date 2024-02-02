Don't expect the Galaxy S24's washed-out colors to be fixed

When asked about whether there would be an update to fix the mode in the future, a representative told the outlet:

We have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices.

This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely.