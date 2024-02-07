Deal: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with $200 to spend

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The stunning new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra only became available to buy last week, so we may have to wait a while before we see any discounts on it. The next best thing is this Amazon deal, which lands you a free $200 gift card when you purchase the Android phone. Given the variety of products available from the online retailer, that’s effectively free money to a semi-regular Amazon shopper. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and $200 Amazon Gift Card for $1,299.99 ($200 off)

The other Samsung handsets in the Galaxy S24 range also come with Amazon Gift Card bonuses, albeit less than on the S24 Ultra. Buying the Galaxy S24 Plus lands you a $150 gift card, while picking up the Galaxy S24 only gets you an extra $50 Amazon credit to spend.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & $200 Amazon Gift Card The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The integration of advanced AI capabilities and a few hardware enhancements are the main additions to this generation of the Ultra line. It’s equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, offering QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, supported by 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the base model. The impressive camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide cam, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, complemented by a ProVisual Engine for enhanced photo and video capture. Power is supplied by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Hit the widget above to peruse the Galaxy S24 Ultra deal for yourself.

Comments