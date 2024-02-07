Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with $200 to spend
The stunning new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra only became available to buy last week, so we may have to wait a while before we see any discounts on it. The next best thing is this Amazon deal, which lands you a free $200 gift card when you purchase the Android phone. Given the variety of products available from the online retailer, that’s effectively free money to a semi-regular Amazon shopper.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and $200 Amazon Gift Card for $1,299.99 ($200 off)
The other Samsung handsets in the Galaxy S24 range also come with Amazon Gift Card bonuses, albeit less than on the S24 Ultra. Buying the Galaxy S24 Plus lands you a $150 gift card, while picking up the Galaxy S24 only gets you an extra $50 Amazon credit to spend.
The integration of advanced AI capabilities and a few hardware enhancements are the main additions to this generation of the Ultra line. It’s equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, offering QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, supported by 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the base model. The impressive camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide cam, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, complemented by a ProVisual Engine for enhanced photo and video capture. Power is supplied by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.
