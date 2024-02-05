Drop test shows the Galaxy S24 Ultra may be more fragile than its predecessor

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

Although they’ve been labeled as the smartest phones in the Galaxy line, it seems the Galaxy S24 series is not immune to dumb human error. The latest drop tests show that the newly released Samsung flagship may not be as durable as you may have hoped.

Promoting its smartphone protection plans, Allstate put the Galaxy S24 series through its paces in a new durability test. The test had each model in the series dropped on the sidewalk from a height of six feet. Each phone was dropped flat on its front and back, similar to how the insurance company tested the Galaxy S23 series last year. You can see the results in the video below.

According to the test, it seems the S24 series didn’t fare too well when dropped. The base model — which is made with similar materials to the S23 — experienced similar damage to the S23, but became unusable after one front down drop. The S24 Plus also became unusable after one drop from the front and back. But the most notable outcome came from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The S24 Ultra sports a new titanium frame and upgraded cover materials compared to its predecessor. However, it reportedly shattered after one drop from the front and back.

In comparison, last year, the S23 series was dropped from a height of six feet twice from the front and back. While the S23 became unusable after one face-down drop, the S23 Plus and Ultra survived. Notably, the S23 Ultra walked away with only some damage to the display and cameras.

Based on the results, it would appear that this year’s Galaxy S devices may be a little more fragile than the previous generation. Maybe it would be a good idea to find a good phone case.

