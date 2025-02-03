After a six-year hiatus, a Samsung Galaxy flagship has cracked the best-sellers list

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra was the best-selling Android flagship in 2024 and secured seventh place on the list of the best-selling phones last year.

This is the first time a Samsung Galaxy S series device has appeared on the list since 2018.

The iPhone 15 was the best-selling phone overall, while the Galaxy A15 5G was the best-selling Android device.

Although Samsung has successfully landed one or more spots in the top 10 best-selling phones of the year list several times in the last few years, the company’s flagship Galaxy S series devices haven’t cracked the list since 2018. Apple’s latest iPhones usually dominate the list alongside a few affordable Galaxy A series models, but a Samsung Galaxy S series device has finally made the list in 2024.

According to Counterpoint Research, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was the seventh best-selling phone in 2024 and the only Android flagship to make the cut. The research firm attributes the growth in Samsung’s flagship sales to the Galaxy AI features that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series, stating that “Samsung’s emphasis on these innovative features has resulted in strong market performance and a first-mover advantage.”

As expected, Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup dominated the list, with the base iPhone 15 claiming the top spot. The iPhone 15 Pro Max took second place, and the iPhone 15 Pro came in third. The Galaxy A15 5G took the fourth spot and was the best-selling Android phone of the year.

Interestingly, despite going on sale towards the end of the third quarter, the iPhone 16 Pro outsold the Galaxy S24 Ultra and grabbed fifth place. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A15 took sixth place, followed by the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 14, iPhone 16 Pro, and Galaxy A05.

Whether Samsung can replicate these results with its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra remains to be seen. The device brings marginal improvements over last year’s model, and while it has received some new GenAI capabilities, that may not be enough to drive sales this time around.

