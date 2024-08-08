Galaxy S24 Ultra gets August security update, but camera improvements have been delayed

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started pushing out its August security update to Galaxy S24 Ultra users.

The new update includes general bug fixes but doesn’t have the One UI 6.1.1 update or the camera improvements it promised.

According to leakers, the update is ready but has been delayed for some unspecified reason.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series arrived earlier this year to critical acclaim. Of course, the launch wasn’t perfect, and there were more than a few software issues initially, particularly concerning camera performance. Although a substantial update in April brought some camera fixes, Galaxy S24 Ultra users were promised an even bigger camera update with the arrival of One UI 6.1.1 in August. The good news is that Samsung is now pushing out an update to Ultra users; the bad news is that this is only a security update.

For now, the only confirmed report of this update comes from Reddit and is from AT&T users, though it’s very likely this update will roll out to more devices in the coming weeks. The new update promises to improve device stability, fix bugs, and a few other improvements. Some of these fixes address general Android-specific vulnerabilities, but it also patches at least fourteen security issues related to Samsung devices, three of which are listed as High Severity, with the rest marked as Moderate.

You can dive into the full changelog to learn more, but the big takeaway is there’s no sign of One UI 6.1.1 or the new camera improvements. So, what happened? According to well-known leaker Ice Universe, the planned One UI 6.1.1 update is still coming but has been delayed.

What’s weirder is that the leaker claims the update is fully ready to go and has finished testing, so it’s unclear why the update was delayed or for how long. Could it still surface this month? Anything is possible, but for now, all we can do is wait and see. It’s also unclear what this delay might mean for One UI 7, which was teased to include even bigger camera updates than the promised August update. Here’s to hoping this delay is short.

Don’t have a Galaxy S24 Ultra? You can still expect the security patch to start rolling out soon to any Samsung device with Android 12 or higher that is still eligible for updates.

